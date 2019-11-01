American Music Awards: Selena Gomez Set to Perform

The ceremony will mark her first televised performance in two years.

Selena Gomez will take the stage to perform at the 2019 American Music Awards.

The awards show will mark Gomez's first televised performance in two years. Her past performances at the AMAs were in 2014, 2015 and 2017, where she performed her hit "Wolves."

The singer has previously been nominated for two AMAs, while she took home the favorite pop/rock female artist award in 2016.

It's been four years since she released 2015's Revival, which remains her most recent album. She debuted the ballad "Lose You to Love Me" in late October, kicking off the promotion for her yet-to-be-titled upcoming album. "Lose You to Love Me" followed 2018's "Back to You" for Netflix's 13 Reasons Why soundtrack and her early 2019 collaboration with Benny Blanco titled "I Can't Get Enough."

Shortly following the release of "Lose You to Love Me," Gomez dropped a second song from the upcoming album called "Look At Her Now."

It was previously announced that Taylor Swift will also perform at the awards show. In addition to accepting the artist of the decade award, Swift will deliver a performance to celebrate the biggest hits of her 13-year career.

To mark the end of the decade, the 2019 AMAs will celebrate the past 10 years of music by highlighting some of the most memorable moments and live performances from big names in the industry.

Post Malone is the most nominated performer of the night with seven total nods, while Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish follow close behind with six nominations each. Swift and Lil Nas X are both up for five awards, while Billy Ray Cyrus, Khalid and Ella Mai all earned four nods.

The 2019 American Music Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24.

The American Music Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.