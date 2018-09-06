Selena Gomez and Stylist Kate Young Talk Latest Collaboration With Coach

“I chose to incorporate the message ‘Not perfect. Always me,’ which are words I remind myself constantly,” says Gomez, who visited The Grove's pop-up on Wednesday.

Selena Gomez cruised through The Grove on Wednesday in the iconic trolley, heading straight to the Coach store. She was meeting 200 fans who’d purchased bags at her Coach x Selena Gomez pop up shop, open August 31 to September 10.

The collection, her second with Coach, launched August 14 and finally lets consumers see Gomez’s designer style — and it turns out she’s a fan of rabbits.

“Coach has been known to having the T-Rex or the unicorn, so when I began working on my collection, I wanted to come up with my own take on this,” Gomez tells The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “I was reminded of rabbit I had when I was child who was my favorite pet and I brought that up to [Coach creative director] Stuart [Vevers] while we were designing, and then it went from there.”

Her muse turned into a motif that runs through her designs: a rabbit on its hind legs, pictured on wallets and sweaters. A second motif was inspired by Gomez’s own positive self-talk, with a print in Gomez’s handwriting reading, “Not perfect, always me.”

“It was also important to me to have an empowering message inserted into the collection and I chose to incorporate the message ‘Not perfect. Always me,’ which are words I remind myself constantly and think it’s an message everyone should remind themselves of,” Gomez says. “No one is perfect and we need to know that’s okay.”

The line introduces two new bag silhouettes designed with Vevers — the Selena Bond and the Selena Trail bag — with bags in black, pink and wine tones ranging in price from $195 to $475.

Also in the mix are ready-to-wear pieces that fit into Gomez’s own cutesy style, which her stylist Kate Young describes to THR as embodying the “easy, sensual, cool girl.”

Gomez characterizes the capsule as a blend of “feminine, classic and comfortable.” She expanded with accessories from charms to phone cases, along with leather jackets with faux fur ($1,095), pink lace skirts ($295) and cozy bunny apparel (take your pick from sweaters, cardigans and hoodies).

Her journey with Coach began with the launch of the Grace bag in August 2017, the same summer she underwent her kidney transplant due to lupus.

The Revival singer was interested in working with Coach, knowing “they had recently gone through a reinvention.” Gomez says she had an “instant connection” with Vevers, who joined Coach in 2013 from Loewe, owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

After the Grace bag, she says the ready-to-wear line was natural. “I always want to push myself and grow so designing a capsule collection seemed like the ideal next phase in our relationship,” Gomez tells THR.

Though she “never even considered buying a designer bag when I was younger, I do remember saving up to buy a Coach wallet with my cousin when we were younger and that was quite a big deal at the time.” Her young fans, hoarding outside the Coach store to catch a glimpse of the pop star, had similar experiences purchasing her bags before snapping a photo with her (many carried the Trail bag, similar in silhouette to a makeup bag, in pink or white as they lined up for the meet-and-greet).

Now Gomez has a whole line that fits into her cool yet elegant style: “They’re very much what she likes to carry on a daily basis — so it’s pretty seamless,” Young tells THR of the partnership.

In addition to Gomez, whose breakout was on the Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place, Coach has also collaborated with Disney for “A Dark Fairytale” collection, releasing Snow White-inspired totes, jewelry and jackets. Fans of the leather company include Chloe Grace Moretz, Winona Ryder, Emma Roberts and Millie Bobby Brown.