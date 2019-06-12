Selena Gomez Reveals Why New Album Took So Long

"It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album and it's just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally," the singer-actress said on Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' Tuesday night. "How was I gonna capture that and how was I actually gonna feel good about what I was saying?"

Selena Gomez opened up about her upcoming album when she stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday.

"I'm actually done," Gomez said after host Jimmy Fallon asked if the new album is coming. "I have to do a few finishing things with it."

"I'm just relieved. It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album and it's just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally," she said. "How was I gonna capture that and how was I actually gonna feel good about what I was saying?"

Gomez has dealt with a number of health issues since her last LP Revival was released in 2015. In September 2017, she revealed that she had undergone a kidney transplant due to her battle with Lupus. Her close friend Francia Raisa was her donor.

The singer-actress previewed that her new album would feature "a sense of strong pop." She added, "I definitely explored more with electric guitar. A lot of more soulful tracks underneath things, acoustic guitar."

"It all kind of hits different places that I feel like is my lane for music," she continued. "It's just live in that world and mellow."

When it comes to performing, Gomez revealed that she prefers live productions of her more emotional songs as opposed to fun dance tracks. "I love everything that I get to do and be a part of, but specifically something that connects with people on an emotional level in my favorite," she said.

Gomez also spoke about working with Bill Murray in her new movie The Dead Don't Die during the appearance.

After she explained that she was cast in the zombie film because writer-director Jim Jarmusch's daughter is a fan of hers, she revealed what it was like to work with the iconic actor.

She said that Murray was "great" before Fallon showed a photo of Murray whispering something into her ear while they walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

"First off, that just kind of looks weird," she said of the photo. "He was just saying dumb things. Like, he would just lean in and he'd be like, 'You look great tonight.' And then he'd look back serious and be like, 'Where are you from?' And I would just sit there and I'm trying to be poised."

Gomez said that Murray would try to make her laugh all the time. "In press conferences he would try to hit me with things," she said. "He's fun. He's a big kid."

Also Tuesday night, Gomez and Fallon played the YouTube game "Hot Ones," which features the players eating hot chicken wings and answering personal questions about themselves. The wings became progressively hotter throughout the game.

Fallon kicked off the game by sharing a story about a "production mix-up" during a segment he did with James Franco. The bit was supposed to feature a Buffalo sauce-like mixture being poured over his head, though an employee messed up and accidentally filled the bucket with real hot sauce. "That person's no longer working at the show," he said.

For the second round, Gomez revealed why she enjoys eating at Hooters. While Fallon said that the spice from the wings were starting to hit him, Gomez remained unbothered by the chicken wings.

Both Gomez and Fallon struggled to keep down the third chicken wing as they reminisced about a photo they took backstage during Gomez's previous appearance on the late-night show.

The two complained about how spicy the final chicken wing was in the fourth and final round. Instead of answering questions, Fallon was prompted to do impressions and Gomez had to guess which celebrities he was pretending to be. The host often gave up and told Gomez who to guess in order to move the game along.