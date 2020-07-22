Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Announces $100 Million Rare Impact Fund for Mental Health Services

"Since the brand’s inception, we wanted to find a way to give back to our community and further support people who needed access to mental health services, which have had a profound impact on my life," the actress-singer wrote.

Selena Gomez's makeup company Rare Beauty launched the Rare Impact Fund on her 28th birthday Wednesday, which plans to raise $100 million to provide mental health services to underserved communities.

Going forward with the mission-driven beauty brand's very first sale, one percent of annual sales on Rare Beauty products in addition to funds raised by partners will benefit the fund, which plans to raise the $100 million goal over the next 10 years. After reaching its goal, the Rare Impact Fund will become one of the largest known funds supporting mental health from a corporate entity.

"I’m so grateful to be surrounded by a team that’s helped make the Rare Impact Fund a reality," Gomez said in a press release. "Since the brand’s inception, we wanted to find a way to give back to our community and further support people who needed access to mental health services, which have had a profound impact on my life. Rare Beauty is focused on helping people feel more connected to one another and less alone in the world. The Rare Impact Fund will make a direct impact on many lives and, ultimately, make a difference in the world. I’m proud of the work we’ve begun to do with our partners to offer these services to anyone who needs support."

Gomez founded Rare Beauty in February with the self-affirming mission that "being rare is about being comfortable with yourself." The title of the makeup line nods to her third studio album Rare she released at the beginning of the year, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 at the end of January.

"Our goal is ambitious. We want to raise $100 million for mental health in the next 10 years," said Scott Friedman, CEO of Rare Beauty, in the release. "With the launch of the Rare Impact Fund, we will create one of the largest philanthropic efforts focused on mental health in the world. The funds will go toward increasing access to mental health services, particularly for underserved communities."

Rare Beauty also created the Rare Beauty Mental Health Council, which brings mental health experts from universities, organizations and companies together to guide the company's strategy. Members of the Rare Beauty Mental Health Council include: Permission to Feel author Dr. Marc Brackett of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence; Dr. Scott L. Rauch of McLean Hospital; Dr. Jane Delgado of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health; Sad Girls Club CEO/founder Elyse Fox; NAMI National Director of Strategic Partnerships Katrina Gay; singer-songwriter Justin Tranter; Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner; The Happiness Project author Gretchen Rubin; Sephora Vice President of Merchandising, Makeup Jennifer Cohen; and YouTube's Global Social Impact Marketing Director Kit Hayes.

Back in April, Gomez chatted candidly about her bipolar diagnosis with Miley Cyrus on her Bright Minded Instagram Live series and explained how she found out at McLean Hospital, a psychiatric hospital outside Boston, Mass. where she also won the 2019 McClean Award last September for her mental health advocacy.

"Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in... America, McClean Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar," Gomez told Cyrus. "And so when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn't scare me once I know it."

Read Rare Beauty's Instagram post about the Rare Impact Fund below.

