Selena Gomez's Style Team Breaks Down Her "Strong Sexy" Looks in New Music Videos

The 'Lose You to Love Me' and 'Look at Her Now' singer also supported Nicki Minaj in the process by wearing her one-of-a-kind Fendi bodysuit.

Selena Gomez is showing fans what heartbreak and subsequent self-discovery looks like in fashion form.

The singer dropped new music on Tuesday with her song “Lose You to Love Me,” debuting a sultry look in the black-and-white music video. She starts off melancholy, donning a black off-the-shoulder buttoned cardigan over a black Olivia von Halle slip dress lined in momme silk ($390).

“Rose colored glasses all distorted/ You set fire to my purpose/ And I let it burn/ You got off on the hurtin/ when it wasn’t yours,” Gomez sings in "Lose You to Love Me." She expresses her pain that an unnamed ex (speculated to be Justin Bieber) replaced her in two months.

"The idea was to keep Selena looking like her usual beautiful self so that the focus would be on the feelings within the song, rather than a 'look,'" makeup artist Melissa Murdick tells The Hollywood Reporter. Her stylist Kate Young agrees, telling THR, "We wanted it to feel really simple and about her — not the look. And then have a light and a dark side."

Indeed, a promo video for the single has a flipped palette — Gomez posted images of herself at a piano in an all-white version of her ensemble. Young paired Free People’s white and cozy FP One Allegra Cardi sweater with cuffed sleeves ($128) with an ivory Olivia von Halle slip dress ($390). The swap perhaps illustrates Gomez’s changing mindset as she moves beyond dark anger and into pure acceptance and self-love — showing why she “needed to lose you to find me.” She finishes the song with, “And now the chapter is closed and done/ And now it’s goodbye.”

The next day, on Wednesday, Gomez surprised fans by dropping yet another song and music video, titled “Look at Her Now.” The set’s futuristic aesthetic (a domed roof with triangular patterns, neon lights flashing through doorways) and the song’s rising-from-the-ashes message (“What a thing to be human/ Made her more of woman/ Of course she was sad/ But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet”) are further reflected in her wardrobe. The bold, clubby costumes demonstrate how she’s moved beyond the heartbreak of “Lose You to Love Me”; she’s showing off that sparkly confidence.

Gomez opens the “Look at Her Now” video in a sartorial statement that supports another female musician — Nicki Minaj. Her silver sequin bodysuit with high-collar is from Fendi’s Prints On collection, created in collaboration with Minaj. Though the piece is from the original sample set, the bodysuit did not get produced, meaning Gomez's is the only one that exists as the original sample. (Gomez, meanwhile, has designed clothing collections for Coach and Puma).

"For the second video we wanted to really amp it up to create the living example of ‘look at her now.’ There’s definitely some late '90s dance video inspo in there, which you can feel in the makeup as well," Murdick says.

Young also names '90s dance videos as a style inspiration, along with "strong sexy ladies." The stylist (who works with Margot Robbie as well) describes Gomez's style transition between the two videos by saying, "One is just straight up Selena — the clothes are secondary, and the other is fun and styled."

The pop star sports more edgy attire, including a vintage metallic minidress worn with black knee-high Stuart Weitzman boots and a choker, as well as a silky white bustier top worn under a shiny black cropped moto jacket and matching I Am Gia zippered pants ($75). She swings her chic blonde braid on the lyric “wow.”

Her hairstylist Marissa Marino tells THR, "We decided on a strong ponytail with a long braid because we thought it would really add to the choreography and head flips. Selena really had a vision of being blonde in 'Look At Her Now' in order to have a completely different look than she did in 'Lose You To Love Me,' so we added blonde into the braid."

As for the nails, manicurist Tom Bachik wrote on Instagram that the goal was “rhinestones meets French mani” for the music video.

The vibe was mirrored off-screen, too, as Gomez stepped out in a dark, sleek Givenchy power suit on Wednesday for a business meeting. Her obvious black-and-white preference continues the color trend from her The Dead Don't Die premieres dresses this summer, when she wore a black Celine dress in New York and a silky white Louis Vuitton bustier gown at Cannes.

Now her iridescent costumes help cement Gomez’s new era for her third album as one of self-satisfaction, pride and strength. “She knows she’ll find love/ Only if she wants it,” Gomez concludes.