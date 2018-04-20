Selina Lo, Michelle Yeoh Join Mel Gibson in Thriller 'Boss Level'

Joe Carnahan's action-thriller also stars Frank Grillo, Ken Jeong and Naomi Watts.

Michelle Yeoh and Selina Lo have joined Mel Gibson in Joe Carnahan's action thriller Boss Level, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios recently nabbed the pic from The Fyzz Facility and Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films for the U.S. market, and plans a 2019 wide release. Boss Level also stars Frank Grillo, Ken Jeong and Naomi Watts.

The film centers on a retired U.S. Army Special Forces veteran (Grillo) trapped in a never-ending loop, resulting in his death every day. In order to stop his endless suffering, he must figure out who is responsible and stop them.

Yeoh, an Asian actress who successfully crossed over to Hollywood, played a Bond girl in Tomorrow Never Dies, a kung fu master in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and a space pirate in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

British-Chinese actress Lo has film and TV credits that include The Scorpion King 3, BBC's One Child and Jesse Johnson's The Debt Collector.

Boss Level is financed by Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian, with Randall Emmett and George Furla. The film is a co-production between Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films, Di Bonaventura Pictures, Carnahan and Grillo’s War Party and Scott Free, whose Jules Daly is executive producer.

Yeoh is repped by Artist International Group, while Lo is repped by Stanton Davidson Associates.