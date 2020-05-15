'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn, Chef Dennis Prescott Sign With Buchwald (Exclusive)

The Netflix reality TV stars boost the Hollywood talent agency's unscripted and branding divisions.

Buchwald has signed Christine Quinn, who features in the Netflix docu-soap Selling Sunset, and celebrity chef and cookbook author Dennis Prescott in all areas.

Quinn is a castmember on Selling Sunset, which follows Los Angeles real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group as they sell luxury homes and lifestyles to affluent buyers. The second season of the show from Lionsgate Television and Done and Done Productions is set to debut May 22 on the streamer.

Prescott is co-host of Netflix's Restaurants on the Edge and published the cookbook Eat Delicious: 125 Recipes for Your Daily Dose of Awesome and is working on its follow-up, Eat Delicious Everyday, slated for a 2021 release.

Signing Quinn and Prescott boosts Buchwald's unscripted and branding divisions.

Quinn and Prescott will continue to be represented by EKPR.