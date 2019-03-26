Selma Blair to Be Honored at Race to Erase MS Gala

The actress, living with MS, will join performers Aloe Blacc and Flo Rida at the May 10 event.

At last month's Vanity Fair Oscar party, actress Selma Blair made her first public appearance since announcing (via Instagram) last October that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

To coincide with the appearance, Blair, 46, also sat for her first interview with the magazine, saying that despite fatigue and sometimes debilitating symptoms, "there's no tragedy" for her in living with the illness. "I'm happy," she added. "And if I can help anyone be more comfortable in their skin, it's more than I've ever done before."

She will continue on with that mission May 10 in Beverly Hills as one of the night's main honorees at the 26th annual Race to Erase MS gala at the Beverly Hilton. Also honored that night will be the Hausman Family Foundation, for its support of Race to Erase MS, during a program that will also feature musical performers at Aloe Blacc and Flo Rida, music producer David Foster, and Stacey Bendet's fashion line alice + olivia, which will be featured on the runway.

Race to Erase MS was founded in 1993 by Nancy Davis and is dedicated to the treatment and search for a cure. All funds raised by the organization support the Center Without Walls program. To date, the Race to Erase MS has raised $48 million. Davis said she is thrilled with the lineup for the 26th annual event and she can't think of a more deserving roster of honorees.

“Selma Blair has been a remarkable advocate in the community who so admirably uses her platform to help spread awareness about this life-altering disease every day. We are also incredibly grateful to the Hausman Family Foundation and Richard P. Hausman for his lifelong dedication and support to finding a cure for multiple sclerosis,” she said. "We are so lucky to have Aloe Blacc bringing his talents to the stage and we know Flo Rida will bring the house down once again."