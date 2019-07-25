Selma Blair Unveils Shaved Head After Completing New Round of MS Treatment

"I am excited to share this journey when I am ready," the actress wrote on Instagram. "For now, I have recovery."

Selma Blair on Thursday took to Instagram to celebrate completing a new round of treatment for her multiple sclerosis, while also showing off her newly shaved head.

"Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do," the 47-year-old actress wrote. "This has been a process. And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure all complications here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly."

Blair, who recently opened up in depth about her August 2018 MS diagnosis in a cover story interview with People, added: "I thank you all for your love and support and that extra dose of great with a @people cover. I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery."

The star, who memorably walked the red carpet with a cane at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars party, told People about the health struggles she's faced because of MS — including spasmodic dysphonia, a weakening of the vocal chords that makes her voice waver and tremble.

"It's constant weakness and fatigue," she said, detailing more symptoms such as a decreased appetite and nausea due to diaphragm reflexes. "I feel like throwing up all the time."

Still, Blair makes a concerted effort to maintain a positive attitude, telling the publication, "I celebrate everything! If I take a shower, if I put on eyeliner." She's also been open with her young son, Arthur — whom she shares with her ex and fashion designer Jason Bleick — about her challenges. "He's had to endure a lot; he's seen a lot," she explained. "He says, 'Mommy's not sick. Mommy's brave.'"

See Blair's Instagram post below.