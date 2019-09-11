Oscars: Serbia Selects 'King Peter I' for International Feature Category

The historical drama tells the story of the royal who was banished from the country as a young man before returning to become known as a liberator and the first king of the Serbs, Croats and Slovenes in the early part of the 20th century.

Serbia has selected Petar Ristovski's Kralj Petar I (King Peter I) as its entry for the best international feature film category at the 2020 Oscars.

The film tells the story of Serbian King Peter I who was banished from the country as a young man by the rival Obrenovic dynasty. Years later, he returns to his native land to become known as Serbia's liberator and the first king of the Serbs, Croats and Slovenes in the early part of the 20th century.

King Peter I is Ristovski's second feature, which follows 2013's Gde je Nadja? (Where is Nadja?). He has also directed television series, including an 11-episode TV version of King Peter I, which became Serbia's most watched TV show at the time of broadcast earlier this year.

Based on Milovan Vitezović's 1994 novel King Peter's Socks and produced by Zillion Film, King Peter I was released in Serbia on Dec. 5, 2018.

King Peter I is Serbia's 26th Oscar submission since the breakup of Yugoslavia in 1992. No Serbian film has earned a nomination for the Academy Awards or won an Oscar. In 2008, Goran Markovic's thriller The Trap made the January shortlist.