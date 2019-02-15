Berlin: Serbian Drama 'Stitches' Wins Europa Cinemas Label Prize

Miroslav Terzic's film stars Snezana Bogdanovic as a seamstress who believes her infant son was stolen from her to be sold into an illegal adoption market.

Stitches, a drama about Serbia's illegal adoption market, from director Miroslav Terzic, has won this year's Europa Cinemas Label prize at the 2019 Berlin International Film Festival.

The film, which had its world premiere in Berlin's Panorama sidebar, stars Snezana Bogdanovic as Ana, a seamstress who is convinced her infant son was stolen at birth to be sold for adoption some 20 years ago.

The film is inspired by a real-life scandal that came to light in Serbia a few years ago. In thousands of cases over decades, Serbian hospitals and a network of doctors, undertakers and government employees, systematically stole newborn children and sold them into adoption, telling the parents that their child had died.

“This film is a fine example of the power of the art of film,” the Europa Labels jury said in a statement. “The story is heart-breaking. Once you have seen this film it does not let you go. What would you do if this happened to you? The courage of the mother of this film is truly extraordinary.”

As a Europa Cinemas Label winner, Stitches will get promotional support from the art house cinemas association for its theatrical release in the continent.

Cercamon is handling international sales on Stitches, which was produced by West End Productions in co-production with Nora Production Group, Spiritus Movens and Scca/Pro.Ba.