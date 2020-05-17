Serena Williams, Deepak Chopra, Mark Cuban Set for Verizon Media's Wellness Series

The two-part event — to be livestreamed on Yahoo — will feature names from entertainment, wellness, sports and business in deep0dive conversations about health, fitness and how to manage crisis.

Verizon Media is ready to “Reset Your Mindset."

The company is presenting a two-part, virtual wellness event series under that same name — set for May 20 and 27 — that will be livestreamed on Verizon Media’s Yahoo and feature boldfaced names from the worlds of entertainment, sports, health, wellness and business.

Per today's announcement, the event is designed to tackle subjects "from the pursuit of happiness to the science of resilience, to how businesses are helping their employees lead through crisis, the conversations will focus on the crucial tie between physical and mental health." Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan said the issue of mental health and wellness has never been more urgent: "Whether you are a parent, an employee, an athlete or a business leader, everyone is dealing with similar issues on mental, emotional and physical wellness. We are all in this together. Verizon Media is in a unique position to leverage our platform to connect all of those conversations, share good practices and facilitate insights from some of the leading influencers across business and entertainment.”

The first event, "Reset Your Mindset" at home, will take place May 20 (1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET) and focus on the personal side of mental health and wellness. Presented by Yahoo Life, a newly launched site, the 90-minute stream will feature the following names: Emily Baldoni, actress and co-founder of AMMA; Justin Baldoni, actor and co-founder of Wayfarer Entertainment; Hilaria Baldwin; Mayim Bialik; Deepak Chopra; interior design personality Genevieve Gorder; psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb; Grammy winning singer-songwriter and mental health advocate Jewel; Yahoo News medical contributor and associate professor of emergency medicine at Columbia University Medicine Dr. Dara Kass; NBA star Kevin Love; wellness expert Jillian Michaels; superstar Olympian Michael Phelps; professor of psychology and head of Silliman Residential College at Yale University Dr. Laurie Santos; psychologist and author Dr. Shefali Tsabary; Serena Williams; and All it Takes co-founders Shailene and Lori Woodley.

The second event, “Reset Your Mindset” at work, is presented by Yahoo and Fortune and set for May 27 (2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET). Conversations will focus on leadership in a time of crises, what it takes to keep businesses thriving during a period of economic uncertainty, and innovations that may arise from the pandemic. The 60-minute event will stream on Yahoo and be moderated by Yahoo Finance’s Julia La Roche. Speakers will include: former AETNA CEO Mark Bertolini; Mark Cuban; WW International CEO Mindy Grossman; American Medical Association president Dr. Patrice Harris; Crisis Text Line CEO and creator of Dress for Success Nancy Lublin; Fortune CEO Alan Murray; and Farmgirl Flowers CEO Christina Stembel.

The series comes on the heels of Verizon Media's announcement that it had donated $10 million donation in advertising inventory to support mental and public health response efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic.