Netflix's Ted Sarandos, Amazon's Georgia Brown Set for Series Mania Keynotes

MPAA chair Charles Rivkin and Endeavor Content's head of TV Lorenzo de Maio will also speak during the TV festival in France.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos and Amazon 's head of European originals Georgia Brown are set for this year's Series Mania. The two execs will be part of the Lille Transatlantic Dialogues program of the TV festival on March 27.

They'll be joined by Endeavor Content's Head of TV Lorenzo de Maio, and the MPAA chair Charles Rivkin from the U.S. side, while TF1 Group CEO Gilles Pelisson, M6 Group chair Nicolas de Tavernost, France Televisions CEO Delphine Ernotte-Cunci and France's Minsister of Culture Franck Riester are set to join from the host country.

Series Mania founder Laurence Herszberg created the Dialogues program as a meeting of the minds between political and creative executives focused on the future of audiovisual development.

“We are honored to be welcoming our distinguished list of speakers for this year’s event further consolidating the status of Lille Transatlantic Dialogues as a key summit for US-Europe relationships in the series industry. Lille Transatlantic Dialogues has become the strategic meeting place for political decision-makers and A-list executives whose goal is to shape the landscape and strengthen the collaboration between the US and Europe in this ever-changing global marketplace,” said Herszberg.

This year's program will center on international copyright centered around writers and platforms, with Sarandos, de Tavernost and Rivkin also on board to join a panel discussion on the issues.

Additional executives from ITV, Fremantle and Beta Film will be featured on a second panel to talk about changing production models and market concentration.

Series Mania will take place March 22 – 30, with the Transatlantic Dialogues set for March 27, in Lille, France.