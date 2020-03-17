Series Mania Launches Digital Platform After Coronavirus Cancellation

HBO comedy series 'Run' was set to have its world premiere at Series Mania 2020

The Series Mania Digital Forum will offer video pitches, industry sessions and curated series from SeriesMania's buyers showcase.

France's Series Mania television festival has launched a digital platform to offer TV professionals an online alternative to the event, which was canceled last week amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Series Mania organizers on Tuesday unveiled the launch of the Series Mania Digital Forum, an online site where attendees can watch video pitches of selected projects from SeriesMania's co-production pitching sessions, can take part in selected events from the UGC Writers Campus Pitching sessions and those from the Franco-Israeli residency and can screen curated series from its buyers' showcase. The online offering will also screen SeriesMania's "coming next from" sessions of new series from German Films, TV France International and Quebec group SODEC.

"In the face of adversity, we had to adapt in order to offer industry professionals a prime follow-up of activity, essential to a future recovery that we all hope for,” said Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania.

The Series Mania Digital Forum will be available March 25-April 7 and will cost $100 (€90) for participants.

Series Mania is the latest industry event to go online following a coronavirus cancellation. Film and tech fest South by South West (SXSW) made its entire film competition digital after the Austin festival was canceled over health risks pertaining to the coronavirus.



