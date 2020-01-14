PGA Awards: 'Sesame Street,' 'What's My Name | Muhammad Ali' Named Children's and Sports Program Winners

The programs were honored at a nominees celebration in New York ahead of the 2020 Producers Guild Awards.

The Producers Guild of America revealed the winners in two categories nominated for PGA Awards this year, outstanding children's program and outstanding sports program, at a nominees celebration in New York on Monday night.

Sesame Street and What's My Name | Muhammad Ali were awarded for children's program and sports program, respectively, at the event at Ascent Lounge.

The 49th season of Sesame Street beat out other nominees including Carmen Sandiego (seasons 1 and 2), Green Eggs and Ham (season 1), Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (season 1) and A Series of Unfortunate Events (season 3).

What's My Name | Muhammad Ali bested fellow sports nominees Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Oakland Raiders (S14), Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season, Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (season 25) and SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt (season 5).

Additionally, producer Mari Jo Winkler was presented with the Charles FitzSimons Award for her leadership and ongoing commitment to the guild, including helping to further green initiatives.

The winners of the PGA's new Innovation Award and outstanding shortform program will be announced at a PGA nominees event on Jan. 16 at the Hollywood Museum in L.A.

The winners in the theatrical motion pictures, animated theatrical motion pictures, television series/specials, limited series television and streamed/televised motion pictures categories, meanwhile, will be announced at the 31st annual PGA Awards ceremony at the Hollywood Palladium on Jan. 18. That ceremony will also see the PGA honoring Ted Sarandos with its Milestone Awards; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B with its David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures; Marta Kauffman with its Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television; Octavia Spencer with its Visionary Award; and the 2019 film Bombshell with the Stanley Kramer Award.