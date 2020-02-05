Seth Gordon to Direct 'Ground Control to Major Tom' for Solstice Studios

The prolific director-producer will helm a screenplay by Jason Micalle about an unlikely relationship between an astronaut and a NASA ground control expert.

Seth Gordon is set to direct Ground Control to Major Tom for Solstice Studios.

The Horrible Bosses director will tackle the story of an astronaut and a NASA ground control expert who have never met but fall in love during a classified mission to an abandoned space station. When things go wrong and the astronaut’s ship is destroyed, ground control assumes the astronaut is dead, until 18 months pass and a dangerous attempt to get him home alive begins.

No word on casting for the pic that Solstice Studios will distribute in the U.S., while also shopping the international rights. Gordon will direct a screenplay by Jason Micallef.

The producer credits are shared by Michael De Luca, Trevor Engleson and Josh Turner McGuire.

Gordon is repped by WME and Brillstein. Micallef is repped by Underground.