Seth Meyers Celebrates 1,000th 'Late Night' Episode From His Attic

The host thanked viewers and his staff for adjusting to producing the show remotely while saying he hoped to be back in the studio soon.

Seth Meyers celebrated his 1,000th Late Night episode from his attic on Thursday.

"Do you want to hear something hilarious?" Meyers said at the top of the episode. "Tonight is our 1,000th show, and guys, this was not our first choice on where or how to celebrate it."

The NBC host tried to put a positive spin on having to film the monumental episode in his house due to the coronavirus pandemic. "When a man spends three months in an attic, he has a lot of time to count his blessings and there is so much that I am thankful for," he said.

"First and foremost, I want to thank any and all of you who show up to watch us, whether on television or online, whether because you agree with me or you're hate-watching and can’t believe I won't just give that poor man a chance," he said.

Meyers admitted that "it hasn't been easy" navigating how to film the show remotely. But, he said, "I truly, truly don't know what I'd be doing without it. So thank you, as well, for being patient with us as we have tried to figure it out."

While he said the 1,000th episode was an "emotional milestone," Meyers said that the only reason he might be tearing up is that it's "so hot in this attic that my eyeballs are sweating."

He added that Late Night executive producer Mike Shoemaker suggested in March that Meyers get an air conditioner in the attic for when he's filming in June. "I said, 'June? I'm not gonna still be here in June' because I am the short-term thinking grasshopper and Shoemaker is the long-term planning ant. And if you want to make it to 1,000 shows, I promise the ant has more to do with it than the grasshopper. I am so lucky to have Mike Shoemaker."

The host also gave a shout out to head writer Alex Baze, who he called "America's greatest living joke writer."

"Thanks, as well, to our crew and writing staff, who I miss seeing very dearly," he continued. "We do our best to talk about reality on this show, but it is not a reality show and I know it's not a reality show because I did come here to make friends and I have made some of the best in my life."

Meyers said that he hopes to be back in the studio in the near future, which will be a slow process as they consider everyone's safety. "It will be a while longer after that before we have live audiences and guests will probably continue to do interviews remotely," he explained. "So it might be weird and it might be rocky. But maybe a little less weird and a little less rocky than the attic."

He concluded the segment by once again thanking viewers for sticking with the show. "The world has changed since we started in 2014. It's changing right now. And if you watch this, it will continue to change and we will be here to continue to talk about it," he said.

"I have so much more to say, but I need to stop now so I can turn the fan back on," said Meyers. "Because Shoemaker was so right."

Watch the full segment below.