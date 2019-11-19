Seth Meyers Opens Up About Netflix Special's "Skip Politics" Button, Day Drinking With Rihanna

The 'Late Night' host also played a game with Jimmy Fallon on Monday's 'Tonight Show.'

Seth Meyers found a way to give viewers the option to avoid politics in his Netflix stand-up special Lobby Baby.

While visiting The Tonight Show on Monday, Meyers explained why the special features a button to skip the segment about politics. "A lot of people, I think, are a little overwhelmed by politics and certainly they would make that complaint," he said. "So I put it there in response that."

“The fun thing is if people click it, they then skip ahead, but because they skipped ahead, you can then kind of talk about them while they’re gone," explained Meyers. He added that when the viewers choose to skip the topic of politics and return to the special, they are the target of the joke "at the moment that I allow them to come back."

"I think there's this thing as comedians, we come up with ideas all the time. Especially, you know, at SNL is a good example. You come up with a sketch idea and then other people, like the engineers at Netflix, have to actually do the work and build it the way people at SNL have to build these incredible sets, these incredible costumes," said Meyers.

Meyers credited the engineers at Netflix for making the skip button possible. "When I came up with the idea, they said, 'This is a lot harder than you think it is.' I'm like, 'No, it's not. It's real easy. You just click and drag it and you put it there,'" he recalled. "And they were like, 'No, no, no.' It took months and months of work."

The Late Night host also spoke about having Rihanna on his NBC show. During her appearance, the singer joined Meyers for a day-drinking segment.

"It was beyond my wildest dreams. We went day drinking, which is something we do on the show," he said. "It was amazing. People say, 'What's it like drinking with Rihanna?' You know there's some people, the more you drink over the course of the night, the more they start looking like Rihanna? Imagine starting there."

Meyers added that the singer is "the nicest person in the world."

He then spoke about his wife's reaction to his day drinking. "I'll come home and knock over a lamp and she'll roll her eyes, as you would when your husband comes home at 4:30 super trashed," he said. "Then I'll say, 'It's for work! I was working with Rihanna!'"

Meyers then admitted that he learned there's one thing Rihanna doesn't do well. "She, at one point, took my phone and took a bunch of pictures while we were day drinking. And then when I went through them and looked at them, I'm like, 'Rihanna's bad at taking pictures,'" he said.

Host Jimmy Fallon then shared a blurry photo that Rihanna took of Meyers, followed by a much clearer selfie of the two.

Despite appearing on the segment together, Meyers said that he is not friends with the singer. "I think highly of her. I think we're friendly," he said.

Meyers added that he "wouldn't want" her cell phone number. "I think it would be too dangerous to have," he said. "I would spend all day thinking, 'What's a funny thing to text Rihanna?'"

The NBC hosts later played the game "Think Fast," in which one player would choose a card with random questions on it. The other player would then quickly answer the questions, regardless of whether their answers were right or wrong.

Fallon kicked off the game by asking Meyers why he was late for brunch. "Because I hurt my knee!" Meyers responded. Fallon also asked what the German word for potato chip is, what Brenda looks like, if Meyers could laugh without smiling and to whisper his darkest secret. "I'm not really here," whispered Meyers.

Meyers then asked Fallon why he ate his toothpaste, what word rhymes with umbrella, why there was so much meat in the garbage, to yell the name of a vegetable and if sharks go to Heaven.

For the final round, Meyer and Fallon alternated asking questions. Fallon asked why bugs are so small and Meyers responded, "Because if they were bigger, they would be whales."

Fallon later asked Meyers what was in a piñata and Meyers said, "All the candies!" Meyers followed up by asking Fallon why he loves going to the dentist. "Because of the candies," he responded.

The following questions included Meyers asking Fallon to give him a compliment, Fallon asking Meyers to insult him and Meyers instructing Fallon to say "California" backwards.