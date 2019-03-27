Seth Rogen Launches Canadian Cannabis Company Houseplant

The 'Long Shot' star is teaming with movie writing partner Evan Goldberg and weed producer Canopy Growth to cash in on Canada's marijuana legalization.

Seth Rogen and longtime writing partner Evan Goldberg are joining Big Bud.

After Canada legalized pot use, the comedy-movie duo behind Superbad and Pineapple Express have partnered with Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth to launch their own recreational marijuana brand, Houseplant.

Rogen and Goldberg, who were raised in Vancouver before heading south to Hollywood, in a statement Wednesday said becoming ganjapreneurs via their Toronto-based company was an attempt to "make it easier for people to learn to love cannabis as much as Houseplant does."

The first three cannabis buds to come out of Houseplant for retail and online sale north of the border are Houseplant Sativa, Houseplant Hybrid and Houseplant Indica.

Rogen and Goldberg are the latest celebrities to join Canada's kush gold rush. Canopy Growth, which recently received a $5 billion investment from Corona and Mondavi Wines producer Constellation Brands, last month said Martha Stewart would help it develop cannabis weed lines.

And Whoopi Goldberg, Melissa Etheridge and Snoop Dogg are hawking their own cannabis products south of the border as U.S. states follow Colorado in possibly legalizing marijuana for recreational and medical use.

Besides dried flower cannabis, Rogen and Goldberg's Houseplant will also sell softgel capsules and pre-rolled joints across Canada.