MOVIES Seth Rogen Responds After a "McLovin" Arrested for Fake ID 8:49 AM PDT 10/16/2019 by Ryan Parker FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Seth Rogen The 20-year-old with the 'Superbad'-inspired identification is facing numerous alcohol-related charges. Iowa City police recently arrested a 20-year-old man in a bar with a fake Hawaii ID under the name "McLovin." And of course, Seth Rogen thinks it is hilarious. Daniel Alfredo Burleson, 20, of Des Moines is facing numerous alcohol-related charges, according to the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Burleson's fake ID was inspired by the 2007 comedy Superbad, which Rogen co-wrote. Christopher Mintz-Plasse played Fogell, aka McLovin, who obtains a horrible fake ID to buy booze for a high-school house party. "My work here is done," Rogen said Wednesday, sharing a version of the news story via Twitter. Burleson was found to be drinking in a bar and was escorted out by officers when he refused to show his ID. Finally, he showed them the "McLovin" card, according to the newspaper. The faux-McLovin told officers he bought the ID on Amazon. They retail for around $15 on the site. Burleson faces public intoxication, under legal age in a bar, possession of a fictitious license and possession of alcohol while underage, according to jail records, cited by the newspaper. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Ryan Parker ryan.parker@thr.com theryanparker