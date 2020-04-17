Seth Rogen Says He's Smoking "Truly Ungodly" Amounts of Pot in Blissful Quarantine

"We are not all in this together because this has not been that bad for me," the actor told Jimmy Kimmel.

There is a good chance no one is having a better time in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic than Seth Rogen — and he is the first to admit it.

The actor on Thursday was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (home edition) where he talked about "being made" for the situation.

"We are not all in this together because this has not been that bad for me," Rogen told Kimmel. "I have kind of been self-isolating since 2009."

A shaggy, unkempt Rogen said he has been passing the time by smoking a "truly ungodly" amount of marijuana ("Thank God it has been declared an essential service") and by taking up his other favorite hobby: pottery.

"So many of our friends wanted to do pottery, we got a literal third wheel, me and my wife," Rogen said. "We have a kiln, we found a place that will deliver clay in this time of quarantine."

Rogen pointed out "the fact that I have no kids is making this truly not that bad. I will be lying alone on my death bed having not talked to anyone in 15 years and I'll be like, 'It was worth it for the coronavirus shit.'"

Watch the full interview below.