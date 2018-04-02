Seth Rogen Says Stormy Daniels Discussed Alleged Trump Affair "Around 10 Years Ago"

The actor told Ellen DeGeneres that the porn star spoke about "sleeping" with Donald Trump while filming 2007's 'Knocked Up.'

Stormy Daniels’ (real name: Stephanie Clifford) alleged 2006 affair with Donald Trump has grabbed headlines in recent months, but Seth Rogen says he has known about it for close to a decade.

During a Monday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Rogen claimed that Daniels bragged about “sleeping” with the former Celebrity Apprentice host while working with the actor in the mid-aughts.

“I’ve known Stormy Daniels a long time and I’ll be honest — she may have mentioned some of this stuff around 10 years ago. At the time, when you ask a porn star who they’ve been sleeping with, and the answer was Donald Trump, it was like the least surprising thing she could have said," Rogen told DeGeneres. “And, so yeah, she had mentioned it actually. She did mention it and again, at the time, it wasn’t that surprising.”

According to Rogen, he never expected Daniels’ story about Trump — which the president has denied through his attorney Michael Cohen — to ever make waves.

“And then as his campaign rolled out, it became clear that no one cared about anything he did,” Rogen continued. “And so it didn’t even really occur to me that it would come out or anyone would care about it. But then when I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah. Stormy told us all about that!’”

Rogen went on to say that he hasn’t “seen Stormy in years,” but suggested that she was easy to work with on the set of his movies The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up, which were released in 2005 and 2007, respectively.

“In our movies, there [were] two scenes in strip clubs and we realized it was easier to hire porn stars to play strippers rather than get actresses to play strippers who were not in porn,” he said of hiring Daniels twice, before jokingly adding, “For Stormy, that was the easiest thing she did all week. If your goal is to be a more mainstream actress, it’s perhaps a step down. But for Stormy, it seemed lateral at worst and perhaps an easy day on set.”

Rogen’s comments about Daniels come just days after the adult film actress spoke about her alleged relationship with Trump during a March 25 interview with 60 Minutes. The sit-down garnered 22 million viewers after final adjustments, making it the most-watched episode in nearly a decade for CBS, blowing past Trump’s post-election appearance (20 million) in 2016.

