Boyd Holbrook Tracks Down Serial Killer in 'In the Shadow of the Moon' Trailer

Boyd Holbrook sets out to solve a supernatural crime in the first trailer for the Netflix film In The Shadow of the Moon.

Beginning in 1988, the thriller follows Philadelphia police office and aspiring detective Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook) as he tracks down a serial killer that mysteriously resurfaces every nine years. When the killer's crimes start to defy scientific explanation, the officer's obsession to find the killer threatens to destroy his career, his family and his sanity.

Cleopatra Coleman, Bokeem Woodbine, Rudi Dharmalingam, Rachel Keller and Michael C. Hall also star in the Jim Mickle film.

The trailer opens with shots of a bus crash. While the crash is originally believed to be an accident, the bus driver has puncture wounds similar to two other murder victims in the city. "I got three random victims, times of death are minutes apart, the bodies are miles apart. How does that work?" asks Thomas.

Thomas later tracks down the killer (Coleman). The two begin to fight in a subway station before the murderer falls onto the tracks and is run over by a train.

Nine years later, similar murders start to take place again. Thomas sets out to find the killer, who later approaches him with a gun. "Nice to see you again," she says before the two fight.

Law enforcement members later announce that detaining the killer is the city's main priority, though she explains to Thomas that there is a reason behind her crimes. "You have to stop chasing me. I'm doing all of this for a reason," she says.

Intense clips of Thomas attempting to detain the killer follow before she says, "If you kill me now, the world as you know it will end."

In the Shadow of the Moon will debut on Netflix on Sept. 27. Watch the full trailer above.