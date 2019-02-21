'It: Chapter Two' Star Isaiah Mustafa Signs With Paradigm (Exclusive)

Mustafa, one of the stars of the cult hit 'Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments,' is poised for a breakout thanks to a leading role in the much-anticipated 'It' sequel.

Isaiah Mustafa, who parlayed a run of popular Old Spice commercials into a rising acting career, has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency.

Mustafa has been starring opposite Harry Shum Jr. in the Freeform/Netflix series Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, which recently won the People's Choice Award for best TV show of 2018. The final season of the series returns this Monday.

The actor is poised for a big breakout with It: Chapter Two, the sequel to 2017's hit adaptation of the Stephen King horror novel. Mustafa is playing Mike Hanlon opposite Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader and James McAvoy, with Hanlon emerging as the movie's male lead and linchpin who buttresses the survivors of the demonic clown, Pennywise. The movie will be released Sept. 6, 2019, by New Line Cinema. The first film grossed $327 million in North America and $700 million globally.

Mustafa, a former NFL wide receiver, has appeared in movies such as Horrible Bosses and The Three Stooges and TV shows such as Chuck.

He continues to be represented by Authentic and Morris Yorn.