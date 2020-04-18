SHAED's 'Trampoline' Sends 'Grey’s Anatomy' Back to Top TV Songs Chart's No. 1

The song was included in the show’s March 19 episode, leading entries from 'On My Block' and 'Ozark.'

After popping up in the 18th episode of Grey’s Anatomy’s 16th season last month (March 19), SHAED’s “Trampoline” paces The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for March 2020.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by MRC Data/Nielsen Music during the corresponding period.

“Trampoline” reigns with 7,000 digital downloads and 21.7 million on-demand U.S. streams accrued during March 2020, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Its Top TV Songs rule comes after it peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated Nov. 30, 2019.

It’s no stranger to syncs, either; “Trampoline” originally gained prominence after being featured in an Apple commercial in late 2018.

Kina’s “Get You to the Moon,” featuring Snow, ranks at No. 2 on the March 2020 list after its appearance in the fifth episode of On My Block’s third season (March 11), accruing 3,000 downloads and 17.5 million streams that month.

Rounding out the top three: REO Speedwagon’s “Time for Me to Fly” after being heard in Ozark’s third season (March 27). Its 6,000 downloads, alongside 1.6 million streams, allowed it to reach No. 2 on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart dated April 11, with 5,000 of its downloads coming within the March 27-April 2 tracking week.

See the full top 10 below.

Rank, Artist, Title, TV Show (Network)

1. SHAED, "Trampoline," Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

2. Kina, "Get You to the Moon (feat. Snow)," On My Block (Netflix)

3. REO Speedwagon, "Time for Me to Fly," Ozark (Netflix)

4. Run the Jewels, "Ooh La La (feat. Greg Nice & DJ Premier)," Ozark (Netflix)

5. Moses Sumney, "Doomed," Westworld (HBO)

6. CHVRCHES, "Forever," Elite (Netflix)

7. Laundry Day, "Friends," On My Block (Netflix)

8. Low, "Congregation," Devs (Hulu)

9. Radiohead, "The Daily Mail," Ozark (Netflix)

10. Jihae, "I've Got You Under My Skin," Altered Carbon (Netflix)