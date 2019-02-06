'Shaft' to Open American Black Film Festival

The reboot, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Jessie T. Usher and directed by Tim Story, opens June 14 nationwide.

Tim Story’s Shaft, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher and Richard Roundtree, will screen as the opening-night film at the American Black Film Festival, which runs June 12-16 in Miami.

The New Line Cinema action comedy, which Warners opens nationwide June 14, follows Usher as John Shaft Jr. as he works to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s death. Jackson appears as his father, the legendary John Shaft. The cast includes Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, Titus Welliver and Cliff “Method Man” Smith.

Kenya Barris (Black-ish) and Alex Barnow (The Goldbergs) wrote the screenplay. John Davis produced the film, with Richard Brener, Josh Mack, Story, Ira Napoliello, Barris, Marc S. Fischer serving as executive producers.

"We are thrilled Shaft will be the opening-night film at the 2019 ABFF," Nicole Friday, general manager of ABFF Ventures, said. "The original classic film helped to define a genre that revolutionized black storytelling, not only for its powerful imagery and style, but also for Isaac Hayes’ award-winning soundtrack. Its impact is still significant in our culture today, and we are extremely excited to see Tim Story’s rendition of this brand-new multigenerational feature."

Watch the trailer, below.