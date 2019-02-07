'Shaft' Reboot Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Makes Fighting Crime a Family Affair

Jessie T. Usher, Richard Roundtree, Regina Hall and Alexandra Shipp also star in the latest addition to the 'Shaft' film series.

The first trailer for Shaft, the 2019 follow-up to Samuel L. Jackson’s 2000 film of the same name, is here.

Set to Isaac Hayes’s iconic soul and funk-infused theme, the trailer is a mix of action, comedy and family drama that focuses on the black crime fighter’s latest case: his son.

When John Shaft, Jr., played by Jessie T. Usher (Independence Day: Resurgence), arrives at the door of John Shaft Investigations, he is greeted by a pretty woman and a gun.

These two things become a recurring theme for Usher's cyber-security expert, JJ, after reaching out to his father, Samuel L. Jackson’s John Shaft, for help with an investigation into the untimely death of one of JJ's friends.

As he moves his way through a series of gun-loading, punch-throwing and smooth-talking montages of crime-fighting action, Jackson’s Shaft sees his babysitting mission quickly evolve into a family affair when JJ’s mom (Regina Hall) and great uncle, Richard Roundtree's original John Shaft, get thrown in the mix.

Bones break and bullets fly as all three Shafts make their way across Harlem and the rest of New York City on a job Jr. is mostly unprepared for.

The Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema film is directed by Tim Story and co-written by Kenya Barris and Alex Barnow. Shaft hits theaters on June 14.