Shahab Hosseini, Kourosh Ahari and Alex Bretow Team for New Production Company (Exclusive)

Newly formed Pol Media will distribute Iranian and international films within the U.S. and abroad.

Actor Shahab Hosseini, director Kourosh Ahari and producer Alex Bretow have formed the company Pol Media. With "pol" translating to "bridge" in Farsi, the distribution and production company aims to "bridge the gap" between Iranian and international art, culture and cinema with that of the U.S.

Pol Media will distribute Iranian and other international films both within the U.S. and abroad, while also producing live events, including appearances from Iranian and international actors and filmmakers, as well as other artistic, cultural and cinematic programs.

The newly formed company has already produced a live masterclass event featuring Behrouz Vossoughi and moderated by Hosseini. Pol Media has also distributed several Iranian films domestically in theaters, including five historic Vossoughi starring classics — Tangsir (Tight Spot), Gheisar, Dash Akol, Gavaznha (The Deer) and Sooteh-Delan (Desiderium).

Hosseini's credits include the starring role in Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning foreign language films A Separation and The Salesman, winning best actor at Cannes for the latter.

Iranian filmmaker and producer Ahari most recently directed the horror-thriller The Night starring Hosseini and previously helmed the award-winning short Generations.

Bretow produced The Night and Generations as well as the award-winning Iranian short Numbness.