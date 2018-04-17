Shailene and Lori Woodley to Host Dinner Honoring All It Takes Youth Leadership Organization (Exclusive)

The organization has grown rapidly over the past two years, from serving 240 students in 2016 to more than 10,000 youths during this school year.

Shailene Woodley and her mother, Lori Woodley, will host a reception and dinner to celebrate the impact that their nonprofit youth-leadership organization, All It Takes, has had on young people since its founding in 2010 and to share plans for growth and success moving forward.

“The world is chaotic right now, but there is so much opportunity for change when challenges present themselves. All It Takes is helping young people to recognize these challenges and ask themselves, ‘What do we do about it?’ so that can they become kind and compassionate leaders,” said Shailene Woodley.

All It Takes teaches adolescents to practice honor, acceptance, compassion and respect and to strive for positive change among their peers, family members, society and the environment. The organization has designed individual and team training sessions that are implemented through on-site school sessions, grade-wide overnight trainings and weekend immersion programs. The aim is to teach "elementary and middle-school aged children a simple yet effective decision-making process that puts them in charge of their lives and builds responsibility, self-efficacy, kind action, self-esteem, resilience and the confidence to create the change they want to see in the world."

The organization has grown rapidly over the past two years, from serving 240 students in 2016 to over 10,000 youth this school year.

“We’re lucky enough to have the opportunity to help students access the brilliance and skill sets they haven’t yet tapped into and to inspire students to explore who they really are and who they present to the world. We’re thrilled to be celebrating the activated confidence and self-discovery of All It Takes alumni across California,” said Lori Woodley, who spent 25 years serving as a counselor in public schools.

The “Lasting Legacy” dinner will be held at the headquarters of Earth Friendly Products on April 28 . All It Takes alumna, youth ambassador and international speaker Tokata Iron Eyes, 14, will perform. Youth advocate and social entrepreneur Shane Feldman will deliver an address.

Also joining the Woodleys at the event will be Storm Reid, Malin Akerman, Frances Fisher and Kendrick Sampson, among others.

Westside Union School District of Southern California will be honored for its dedication to the social-emotional well-being of its students, with superintendent Regina Rossall delivering remarks.