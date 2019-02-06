Shailene Woodley Hits the Arcade in First Look From New Drake Doremus Film (Berlin Exclusive)

The film - which Protagonist is offering to international buyers outside of Asia (which CJ Entertainment is repping) – also stars Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan.

Shailene Woodley ponders over a pinball table in this exclusive first look from the as-yet-untitled next film from Like Crazy and Breathe In director Drake Doremus.

The drama – also starring Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy) and Sebastian Stan (I, Tonya) – is set in present day L.A. and sees Woodley, most recently appearing in Big Little Lies, play Daphne, a 30-something woman navigating through love and heartbreak over the course of one year. During that time, she will unlock the secrets to her life in a sudden turn of events an din the most surprising of places.

Written by Doremus and Jardine Libaire (White Fur), the film has been developed, produced and financed by CJ Entertainment. Tae-sung Jeong, Francis Chung, Doremus and Robert George produce, Jerry Ko executive produces and Fred Lee and Jihyun Ok co-produces.

