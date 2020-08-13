Shakira Signs With WME

The Latin pop star's signing follows her Super Bowl LIV half-time show performance alongside Jennifer Lopez.

Pop star Shakira has signed with WME in all areas.

The signing with the Hollywood talent agency follows Shakira's Super Bowl LIV halftime show performance alongside Jennifer Lopez, and her latest studio album and concert tour.

The Columbian singer over her career has sold over 80 million records worldwide and earned a shelf full of Grammys, Latin Grammys, World Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards trophies.

Shakira is the only South American artist to have a number one song in the U.S., and has had four of the 20 top-selling hits of the last decade. As a top social influencer, she has a wide social media following.

Shakira also backs a number of global philanthropic causes, including having launched the Pies Descalzos (Barefoot) Foundation, which supports impoverished children in Colombia with education and nutrition.

In film and TV, Shakira appeared as a coach on NBC's The Voice, and voiced the role of Gazelle in Disney’s Zootopia and the lead song "Try Everything.”