Shakira Teases Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez fans have been counting down for 2020 since September of last year. Why? Because that’s when it was officially announced that the two powerhouse Latinas will co-headlined the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, taking place on Feb. 2 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

With the highly-awaited performance less than a month away, the Colombian singer opened up about her emotions and revealed what her fans and football aficionados can expect on that Sunday night.

“You'll see me in all my splendor, meaning I'll be, like, stressed out,” she admits to 60 Minutes’ Bill Whitaker. “I know that was on my to-do list, so, February 3, I'm gonna go, ‘Check!’”

During an interview on the CBS newsmagazine show, Shakira got real about living out her dreams at the forthcoming sports event. “I think the message [of my performance] is gonna be ‘Listen, I'm a woman. I'm a Latina. It wasn't easy for me to get to where I am. And being at the Super Bowl is proof that everything is possible. That the dreams of a little girl from Barranquilla, Colombia, they were made of something of what dreams are made of and I'm gonna be there, giving it all.’”

As she prepares for her big night, Shak shared a day in the life video of her concert rehearsals.

