Shakira Under Fire for Selling Nazi-Like Necklace as Tour Merchandise

Fans compared the necklace design to that of the Nazi's Black Sun image.

Shakira found herself in the midst of controversy after fans called out the singer for selling a tour merchandise necklace resembling a Nazi symbol.

The necklace, a featured product for the singer’s El Dorado tour, was first called out by German publication Bento, which noted a resemblance between the pendant and the Nazi Black Sun symbol. The Black Sun was first used in a mosaic at the Wewelsburg Castle in Germany, which served as a home base for the SS party and Adolf Hitler's close associate, Heinrich Himmler.

Fans also questioned why the singer would sell a design without having researched the symbol.

So Shakira most likely accidentally put a nazi symbol on her tour merch and didn’t know it lmao pic.twitter.com/HRjP41owbO — Bill Rickards (@Billfromwawa) June 19, 2018

Do you even research the symbols you use for your World Tour merch? @shakira



You are welcome: https://t.co/xglXli53PO pic.twitter.com/zhl7WgD6Nu — LeWooloo (@Wooloo_Mooloo) June 20, 2018

With the image circulating online, concert producer Live Nation took to Twitter to address the backlash, explaining that the necklace design was “based on Pre-Columbian imagery.”

The necklace Live Nation designed for Shakira’s “El Dorado World Tour” was based on Pre-Columbian imagery. However… 1/ — Live Nation (@LiveNation) June 21, 2018

some fans have expressed concern that the design bears an unintentional resemblance to Neo-Nazi imagery. We sincerely apologize for this inadvertent similarity and have permanently pulled the item from the tour collection. 2/ — Live Nation (@LiveNation) June 21, 2018

The singer has yet to comment on the controversial necklace, but did post a video showcasing her available merchandise on Twitter. The necklace is not visible in her post.