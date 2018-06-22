Shakira Under Fire for Selling Nazi-Like Necklace as Tour Merchandise

4:54 PM PDT 6/22/2018 by Lexy Perez

Getty Images

Fans compared the necklace design to that of the Nazi's Black Sun image.

Shakira found herself in the midst of controversy after fans called out the singer for selling a tour merchandise necklace resembling a Nazi symbol.

The necklace, a featured product for the singer’s El Dorado tour, was first called out by German publication Bento, which noted a resemblance between the pendant and the Nazi Black Sun symbol. The Black Sun was first used in a mosaic at the Wewelsburg Castle in Germany, which served as a home base for the SS party and Adolf Hitler's close associate, Heinrich Himmler.

Fans also questioned why the singer would sell a design without having researched the symbol.

With the image circulating online, concert producer Live Nation took to Twitter to address the backlash, explaining that the necklace design was “based on Pre-Columbian imagery.”

The singer has yet to comment on the controversial necklace, but did post a video showcasing her available merchandise on Twitter. The necklace is not visible in her post.

