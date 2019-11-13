'Shameless' Posters Hijacked in L.A. to Protest Impeachment Hearings

The new posters were plastered on benches and behind glass at bus stops in and around Hollywood, focusing on the district represented by Congressman Adam Schiff.

A politically conservative street artist known for lampooning Hollywood celebrities struck early Wednesday morning, this time by hanging fake ads for the Showtime series Shameless where the faces of the cast members have been swapped with those who are trying to impeach President Donald Trump, or have been critical of him.

The artist, who goes by the moniker, Sabo, hung the posters on benches and behind glass at bus stops in and around Hollywood, focusing on the district represented by Congressman Adam Schiff, whose picture appears on the faux ads along with images of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, California Sen. Kamala Harris, adult actress Stormy Daniels, Chris Cuomo of CNN and others.

Shameless is the longest-running series on Showtime, with the premiere of its 10th season having aired on Sunday. The comedic drama stars William H. Macy as the alcoholic head of the poor and dysfunctional Gallagher family in Chicago. The series also stars Ethan Cutkosky, Jeremy Allen White, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey and Emma Kenney.

Some of Sabo's previous work has included taking over entire billboards with fake ads for the movie, The Greatest Showman, which he turned into an instrument for mocking Saturday Night Live alum and former senator Al Franken. He also previously hijacked three billboards to criticize Hollywood in general over sex scandals involving Harvey Weinstein and others.

Some of Sabo's Shameless posters include a reference to Eric Early, a Republican challenger to Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee Chairman who opened Wednesday's impeachment hearings, though Sabo says he is not affiliated with Early or his campaign.