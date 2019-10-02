'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Signs With CAA

The lead in the upcoming Marvel superhero pic also will publish a memoir via HarperCollins in 2021.

CAA has landed Simu Liu, star of Marvel's upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The Canadian actor was highly coveted among U.S. agencies after he was tapped as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Asian superhero lead. He was previously best known for starring on the family comedy Kim's Convenience, whose fourth season will return to the CBC in winter 2020. The cast has been nominated for outstanding ensemble performance by the Canadian performers' guild ACTRA for all three of its aired seasons (which are available on Netflix), winning in 2017.

To coincide with Shang-Chi's February 2021 release, HarperCollins will publish a memoir written by Liu, who was born in China and at a young age moved to Toronto with his family. The as-yet untitled book will aim to "recount his complicated childhood, including the weight of immigrant family expectations, his determination to follow his dream, and his gratitude for his parents' sacrifices, love and life lessons."

Liu's credits also include ABC's Fresh Off the Boat, BBC America's Orphan Black, Wong Fu Productions' YouTube series Yappie and Lissette Feliciano's indie period feature Women Is Losers. He was nominated both for an ACTRA and a Canadian Screen Award for his role on the crime drama Blood and Water, for which he also penned an episode.

Liu continues to be repped by managers Chris Lee and Kyle Pak at Authentic and by attorney Shelby Weiser at Sloane Offer.