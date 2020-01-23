Shanghai Disney Resort Shuts Down as Coronavirus Spreads

The park had been expecting a banner holiday season as China prepared to celebrate the new Year of the Rat (or the Mouse). But as authorities confirmed that the virus had been found in every province in China except two, Disney joined other public facilities nationwide in shutting its doors.

The Walt Disney Co. is preparing to close its Shanghai Disney Resort in response to the growing outbreak of coronavirus currently sweeping China.

As of Friday afternoon, local time, China’s National Health Commission had confirmed 875 cases of coronavirus infection nationwide, with 26 deaths. Most troubling, all but two of the country’s 31 provinces and municipalities had reported cases of the virus, suggesting that the country's belated but now aggressive measures to contain the infection were falling short.

Disney said Friday that it would be joining public facilities across the country, including all cinemas and the Forbidden City in Beijing, in closing its gates. Public health officials have urged the citizens to avoid congregating in crowded public spaces.

"We will continue to carefully monitor the situation and be in close contact with the local government," Disney said in a statement to its website and across social media. "We will announce the reopening date upon confirmation," it added.

Read Disney's full statement below:

In response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and in order to ensure the health and safety of our guests and Cast, Shanghai Disney Resort is temporarily closing Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown including Walt Disney Grand Theatre and Wishing Star Park, starting January 25, 2020. We will continue to carefully monitor the situation and be in close contact with the local government, and we will announce the reopening date upon confirmation.

Shanghai Disney Resort will assist in the refund for guests who have purchased tickets for admission to Shanghai Disneyland, have booked a resort hotel, or have booked tickets for Beauty and the Beast Mandarin Production through the original ticket purchase channel, and we will introduce the detailed procedure and guidelines via the resort’s official platforms as soon as possible.

We wish our guests a healthy and happy Spring Festival!

More to come...

