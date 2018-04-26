Shanghai Disneyland Opens Toy Story Land

It features three new attractions, a themed character greeting area, and immersive shopping and dining experiences.

Shanghai Disney Resort debuted Disney·Pixar Toy Story Land at Mainland China's first Disneyland on Thursday. The first major expansion of Shanghai Disneyland since its launch in 2016, it is the theme park's seventh themed land and features three new attractions, a themed character greeting area, and immersive shopping and dining experiences.

The themed land is inspired by Pixar's blockbuster Toy Story animated film franchise, the fourth installment of which is set for release in 2019.

Bob Iger, chairman and chief CEO of Disney, was present to celebrate the opening along with people playing Toy Story characters Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear, Chen Qun, vice mayor of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, Zong Ming, deputy secretary general of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, and representatives from the administrative commission of Shanghai International Resort and the Shanghai Disneyland joint venture’s Chinese shareholder, Shanghai Shendi Group. The opening event featured a performance of “You’ve got a Friend in Me.”

Shanghai Disneyland received 11 million visitors during its first year of operation. The opening of Toy Story Land marks the further expansion of Disney Parks' business in Asia and reinforces Shanghai's aspiration to develop a leading tourism sector in the coastal Chinese city with international influence.

A Toy Story Land started operation in 2011 at the Hong Kong Disneyland, which opened in September 2005. The themed area has also been opened in the Disneyland Paris and set to open in June in Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida.

"We're grateful to the people of China for wholeheartedly embracing Shanghai Disney Resort, for truly making it their own and also making it one of the most successful theme parks we’ve ever opened," said Iger. "We're incredibly proud of the success of

this one-of-a-kind, world-class destination, and we are thrilled to give our Chinese guests even more to explore and enjoy at the resort with the addition of a spectacular new land based on Pixar’s beloved Toy Story characters."