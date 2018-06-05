Shanghai Film Festival Unveils First Competition Titles

The sole U.S. contender so far is A.J Edwards' young adult drama 'Friday’s Child,' starring Tye Sheridan, while China will be represented by LV Yue's family drama 'Lost, Found.'

The Shanghai International Film Festival, celebrating its 21st edition this year, on Tuesday unveiled the first eight features selected for its main competition section.

The sole U.S. contender so far is A.J Edwards' young adult drama Friday’s Child, starring Tye Sheridan, while China will be represented by LV Yue's family drama Lost, Found. Also screening in competition is Batbayar Chogsom's Out of Paradise, a Mongolian road movie about a pregnant couple living an idyllic life on the steppe who must travel to the big city for medical treatment.

This 19th edition of the Shanghai festival, set to run June 16-June 25, will feature its usual blend of high-minded retrospectives and crowd-pleasing sidebars. Well attended locally, the event gives Shanghai residents a chance to see films they wouldn't normally get to experience in theaters as China's censorship regime takes a momentary lighter hand.

Legendary Chinese actor-director Jiang Wen is presiding over the jury that will decide the winner of SIFF's annual Golden Goblet Awards. He is joined by Japanese auteur Naomi Kawase, U.S. producer David Permut, Taiwanese actor Chang Chen, Hungarian filmmaker Ildiko Enyedi, Turkish director Semih Kaplanoglu and Chinese actress Qin Hailu.

This year's documentary competition includes American filmmaker Stephen Maing's searing indictment of New York police corruption, Crime + Punishment. Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady's doc One of Us, which chronicles the lives of three ex-Hasidic Jews from Brooklyn, will also compete in the category, along with Chinese director Yi Han's tale of rural Chinese hardship, In My Eyes.

The animation category, meanwhile, includes Disney veteran Tony Bancroft's Magical Circus and Japanese director Mari Okada's anime fantasy Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms.

Over the next week, festival organizers will announce six more competition titles, as well as further programming additions.

See the full competition lineup so far below.

Competition Features：

FRIDAY’S CHILD

Country/Region： USA

Director： A.J Edwards

HATTRICK

Country/Region： IRAN

Director： Ramtin Lavafipour

A HOLE IN THE HEAD

Country/Region： POLAND

Director： Piotr Subbotko

LOST, FOUND

Country/Region： CHINA

Director： LV Yue

OUT OF PARADISE

Country/Region： SWITZERLAND/MONGOLIA

Director： Batbayar Chogsom

A TRANSLATOR

Country/Region： CANADA

Director： Rodrigo Barriuso/Sebastian Barriuso

THE WAY TO MANDALAY

Country/Region： DENMARK

Director： Ole Bornedal

WHERE I’VE NEVER LIVED

Country/Region： ITALY

Director： Paolo Franchi

Documentary Films：

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Country/Region: USA

Director： Stephen Maing

IN MY EYES

Country/Region: CHINA

Director： Yi Han

THE LONG SEASON

Country/Region： THE NETHERLANDS

Director： Leonard Retel Helmrich

MY ENEMY, MY BROTHER

Country/Region： CANADA

Director： Ann Shin

ONE OF US

Country/Region： USA

Director： Heidi Ewing / Rachel Grady

Animation Films：

HOFFMANIADA

Country/Region： RUSSIA

Director： Stanislav Sokolov

MAGICAL CIRCUS

Country/Region： CHINA/UK/SPAIN

Director： Tony Bancroft

MAQUIA: WHEN THE PROMISED FLOWER BLOOMS

Country/Region： JAPAN

Director：Mari Okada

S HE

Country/Region： CHINA

Director： ZHOU Shengwei

WHITE FANG

Country/Region： FRANCE

Director： Alexandre Espigares



