Shanghai: Olga Kurylenko, Tony Leung to Star in Chinese Police Film 'Fox Hunt'

The movie is based on China's real-life covert anti-corruption operation, which seeks the global arrest of Chinese citizens who have fled abroad after being accused of financial crimes.

Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai is set to star opposite former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko in Chinese studio Shanghai Film Group's upcoming international crime film Fox Hunt.

The movie is based on China's real-life covert anti-corruption operation, which seeks the global arrest of Chinese citizens who have fled abroad after being accused of financial crimes at home in the Middle Kingdom.

Mainland Chinese actor Duan Yihong (Soldiers Sortie, Extraordinary Mission) and veteran French actor Olivier Rabourdin (Taken, Of Gods and Men) also appear in the film.

Fox Hunt is currently shooting in locations across Europe.

The film was unveiled at a Shanghai Film Group gala event held in tandem with the Shanghai International Film Festival. The state-backed studio also made a splash in Shanghai by rolling out the first trailer for its upcoming mountaineering epic The Climbers, starring Wu Jing and Jackie Chan.

Kurylenko, whose breakthrough came in 2008 in Quantum of Solace, will soon be seen in the U.K. and U.S. action thriller The Courier with Gary Oldman.