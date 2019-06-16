Shanghai: Peter Chan to Chair Macau Film Festival Jury

Hong Kong actress Carina Lau will serve as talent ambassador for the fourth edition of the event.

The International Film Festival & Awards Macau (IFFAM) on Sunday said that veteran Hong Kong filmmaker Peter Chan (The Warlords, The Love Letter, Perhaps Love) will serve as chair of its jury this year.

Hong Kong actress Carina Lau (Detective Dee franchise, Bends) will serve as talent ambassador for the event in the casino enclave that is a Chinese special administrative region.

In addition, Indian director Karan Johar (Raazi), South Korean director Kim Yong-hwa (Take Off) and Chinese filmmaker Wang Xiaoshuai (Beijing Bicycle, Drifters) will serve as ambassadors for the festival.

Organizers unveiled the news during an event on the sidelines of the Shanghai International Film Festival.

They also announced the signing of a memorandum of cooperation with the Shanghai International Film Festival and Shanghai Film Academy to promote the Asian film industry and its development, as well as a partnership between the Macau Film and Television Production and Culture Association (MFTPA), Torino Film Lab and the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts (HKAPA).

Chan in a video message said he was excited to meet and have exchanges with young directors from China, other Asian countries and other parts of the world.

"Peter is a brilliant director, producer and writer" and a "world-class filmmaker," said Macau festival artistic director Mike Goodridge.

The fourth edition of the Macau festival takes place Dec. 5-Dec. 10.