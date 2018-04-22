Shania Twain Would Have Voted for Donald Trump "Even Though He Was Offensive"

The Canadian singer wasn't able to vote in the presidential election.

Country star, Canadian citizen and Swiss resident Shania Twain did not vote in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, but she has indicated that she would have voted for Donald Trump if she had the opportunity to do so.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the singer discussed her long absence from recording and performing in the 2000s, why she favors certain curse words, her difficult childhood, the sexual abuse her father inflicted on her, her marriage — and an abrupt shift to American politics when she mentioned her vote would've gone to the Republican candidate that November.

"I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest," she says of Trump. "Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bullshit. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?"

Twain recently made an appearance backstage at Coachella. She will launch her North American tour May 3 in Tacoma, Wash.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.