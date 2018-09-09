Shanola Hampton on 'Shameless' Season Nine, Emmy Rossum's Departure

Saturday night at the Art of Elysium’s annual Pieces of Heaven art auction, the actress dished on what to expect on season nine — spoiler alert — of the 'Shameless' and the possibility of season ten.

Saturday night at the Art of Elysium’s annual Pieces of Heaven art auction, The Hollywood Reporter caught up with Shameless actress Shanola Hampton who dished on what to expect on season nine of the show, Emmy Rossum’s departure announcement from last month, and on the possibility of a season ten.

Hampton tells THR that season nine will take a huge political turn and deal with present-day issues, “We’re touching on MeToo. There’s gonna be some campaigning that Frank is gonna do. There’s gonna be some touch about politics. We are living in present day, dealing with present-day issues so its thought-provoking and it’s funny and it makes you do ‘what the heck’ and it’s all the comments that you make in your regular like but we’re doing it in the way that only Shameless can do it.”

Hampton also gave THR a sneak peek on what each of the characters will be up to during the upcoming season, “You’re getting to see Debbie do her thing and really become a matriarch in the house. You’ll get to see that transformation. You’ll have Ian when it picks up from him dealing with being gay Jesus and blowing up stuff. And then Carl is trying to get rid of a crazy girl.”

On the 100 episode landmark that the show will achieve this season, Hampton remarks that “I can’t believe we’ve done 100 episodes. That’s the big tone of the season is that we’ve done more than a hundred episodes. We celebrate our 100th episode in episode four of this season. So this is a big time.”

Last month, Emmy Rossum announced her departure from Shameless through a Facebook post after being on the show since its conception in 2011.



Hampton expresses a bittersweet mood over the news but is optimistic that it can move forward. “I think it’ll go forward and we’ll just start digging into the lives of the other characters. Will she be missed? Absolutely.”

She went on to hint at Rossum's character's fate, "She’s brought to life Fiona in only Emmy Rossum can but ‘the show must go on’ as they say in Hollywood and she’s not moving far away. She’s just down the block so when we do reach our conclusion I’m sure that she’ll be like “hey guys, FiFi’s back!” They’re not gonna kill her. I mean, spoiler alert, she’s not gonna die. I don’t know if I can say that. She’s not dying.”

Hampton also shared her thoughts on the potential of a season ten, sharing with THR that “we haven’t had an official announcement about a 10th season but all signs point to yes. We are all excited about going back and being on this journey,” Hampton went on to express her gratitude for the long-running success of the show: “Who gets the opportunity to live out a character and grow with it for nine-plus seasons? It’s a dream. It maybe comes once in a lifetime. To be able to be on this journey with these people for this long, I don’t take it for granted. I just feel so excited that I’m still apart of this.”