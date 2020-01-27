Shaquille O'Neal Mourns Kobe Bryant on Podcast: "I Really Lost a Brother"

"We still are the best duo ever created. That's never going to change," O'Neal said on 'The Big Podcast With Shaq' Monday. "I have a little brother but I really lost a brother yesterday."

Shaquille O'Neal is speaking out further about the tragic death of Kobe Bryant.

Speaking on The Big Podcast With Shaq, the NBA legend expressed his sadness over the death of his former teammate and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

"I'm not doing well. I'm sick," O'Neal said, adding that Bryant's death comes a few months after the death of O'Neal's sister Ayesha Harrison-Jex, who passed away from cancer in October. "I'm just getting over the death of my sister... I haven't eaten. I haven't slept. I'm looking at all the tapes. I'm sick right now," he said.

At a loss for words, O'Neal acknowledged the possibility that critics would discuss any past issues between him and Bryant, but he reiterated that he simply wants everyone to know that their "relationship was that of brothers."

"All this stuff that is documented between us is never a dislike. This is what brothers. I am the first to say hey I have four rings and I know I couldn't get three without him."

"We still are the best duo ever created. That's never going to change," he emphasized. "I have a little brother but I really lost a brother yesterday."

"People ask me how I feel ... I gotta go back to not sleeping, not eating, not really functioning and it just hurts. It's just hard to believe," O'Neal continued. He then said that the tragedy has made him want to "delete my beef and my confrontation clause." "I don't want to do that anymore. I just called all people I had discrepancies with and said, 'look man, I love you.'"

Adding that "this one going to hurt for a long long time," O'Neal also expressed his sadness for the passing of Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who he said was born on the same day as his own daughter. "My heart goes out to Vanessa."

O'Neal also addressed the news that Bryant reached out to his son Shareef to see how he was doing, shortly before he passed away, something he says was just an example of the love he and O'Neal shared for each other's families. "When we saw each other it was love and respect. I just wish I could've talked to him before."

Bryant died Sunday morning after flying in a helicopter when it crashed and erupted into flames, starting a small brush fire. Eight others died on board, including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star selection, led the Lakers in points, games played, three-pointers, steals and free throws. He was the No. 4 scorer in NBA history, having been recently passed by LeBron James.

O'Neal paid tribute to his former Laker teammate on social media yesterday: "There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW."

Thousands of fans, many wearing Bryant jerseys, gathered outside the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, home of the Lakers and site of Sunday's Grammy Awards where Bryant was honored. National Transportation Safety Board member Jennifer Homendy said at a press conference on Monday afternoon that there was "no criminal portion" of the investigation surrounding the helicopter crash even though the FBI is assisting. Kurt Deetz, a pilot who used to fly Bryant in the chopper, said the crash was more likely caused by bad weather than engine or mechanical issues.

In wake of Bryant's death, the NBA has postponed the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the L.A. Clippers originally set to take place on Tuesday.