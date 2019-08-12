Shari Headley To Return for 'Coming to America' Sequel

She joins returning stars Arsenio Hall and James Earl Jones, as well as franchise newcomers Leslie Jones, Kiki Layne and Wesley Snipes.

Shari Headley will join Eddie Murphy, returning as Lisa McDowell, in Paramount's Coming to America sequel.

Craig Brewer, who is currently working with Murphy on the Netflix movie Dolemite Is My Name, is helming the follow-up to the 1988 comedy, which is set to start shooting later this month.

The original film saw Murphy play Prince Akeem, a spoiled prince from the fictional African nation of Zamunda, who arrives in Queens, New York, and in undercover fashion gets a job at a McDonald’s knockoff while trying to find a wife.

The new story sees Akeem, now set to become king, discovering he has a son he never knew about, a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father's dying wish to groom his son as a new crowned prince, Akeem must once again return to America.

Coming 2 America is set for a Dec. 18, 2020 release.

Headley will next be seen in the Kristen Dunst comedy series On Becoming a God in Central Florida.