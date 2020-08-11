Sharon Stone to Release Memoir 'The Beauty of Living Twice'

The upcoming memoir by the actress and human rights activist will be published in March 2021.

Sharon Stone is getting candid about her life and career in an upcoming memoir.

The actress and human rights activist's memoir The Beauty of Living Twice will be published by Alfred A. Knopf in March 2021, Knopf Publisher Reagan Arthur announced Tuesday. The book will be released simultaneously in hardcover and as an ebook, and also as an audiobook, read by Stone.

In The Beauty of Living Twice, Stone writes about various moments in her life including her childhood in Pennsylvania to her rise as in Hollywood and finding her humanitarian efforts. The actress has been honored with a Peace Summit Award at the Nobel Peace Summit, a Harvard Foundation’s Humanitarian Award, a Human Rights Campaign Humanitarian Award and an Einstein Spirit of Achievement Award.

Stone will also share frightening details with readers about the day she nearly died from a massive stroke and the impact it had afterward.

"Possibility made me write this book: the opportunity to grow & to share that growth. I have learned to forgive the unforgivable. My hope is that as I share my journey you too will learn to do the same," Stone tweeted along with the book cover.

Knopf Senior Editor Tim O'Connell negotiated the deal for Stone's memoir, with Luke Janklow of Janklow & Nesbit. The book will be edited by O'Connell and Anna Kaufman for Knopf. "This is one the bravest memoirs I’ve ever read," said Tim O’Connell. "It’s a celebration of strength and resilience, a reckoning, and a call to activism."

