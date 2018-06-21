'Sharp Objects' Actor Taylor John Smith Joins Jake Tapper's 'The Outpost' (Exclusive)

Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones and Orlando Bloom are set to star.

Taylor John Smith, who will soon be seen in HBO's Amy Adams starrer Sharp Objects, is joining the cast of The Outpost, an adaptation of Jake Tapper's New York Times best-seller.

Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones and Orlando Bloom are set to star in the true story of the 53 U.S. soldiers based at Combat Outpost Keating who battled a force of some 400 enemy insurgents in northeastern Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. Smith will play Lt. Andrew Bundermann.

Rod Lurie will direct from a script by Oscar nominees Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson. Millennium Media is behind the feature, which is set to begin filming in August.

Millennium's Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger are producing, along with Paul Michael Merryman, Marc Frydman, Tamasy and Lurie under his Battle Plan Prods. banner. Johnson will executive produce along with Eastwood and Millennium's Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Les Weldon, Matt O'Toole, Yariv Lerner, Rob Van Norden and Boaz Davidson.

Smith, whose other credits include ABC's American Crime and Bart Freundlich's indie Wolves, is repped by ICM and Felker Toczek.