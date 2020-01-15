Shawn Levy's 21 Laps to Produce Real-Life Soccer Drama 'Shared Wisdom'

Kyle Patrick Alvarez will direct the true story about the 2017 high school men’s soccer team at Texas high school that was comprised completely of refugees.

Shawn Levy and his 21 Laps banner is teaming with Sight Unseen — the company behind TIFF title Bad Education — for real life soccer drama Shared Wisdom.

Based on the article written by Anna Katherine Clay — and described as being the vein of Friday Night Lights and Hoosiers — the true story follows the 2017 high school men’s soccer team at Margaret Long Wisdom High School. Comprised completely of refugees from four different continents, most of whom didn’t speak English or one another’s language, the Wisdom High Generals went on to win the regional championship and make it all the way to the state semifinals in Texas with a final season record of 24-2-3.

The head coach Fidel Andrade, an alum of Wisdom and war veteran, played a central role in bringing them together despite impossible challenges along the way. Throughout the season, players and their families had to face the threat of deportation among other obstacles both personal and global.

Kyle Patrick Alvarez will direct Shared Wisdom from a script by Alan Fox.

Levy and Dan Cohen are producing for 21 Laps, with Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev of Sight Unseen, which will also finance. Becca Edelman and Rachel Jacobs will oversee for each company, respectively.

21 Laps, repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham, have upcoming feature projects include the Levy-helmed Free Guy for Fox, out July 3, Paramount's Monster Problems and Netflix horror film There's Someone Inside Your House.

Sight Unseen, which is heading to the Sundance Film Festival with Justin Simien feature Bad Hair, is repped by Endeavor Content and Paul Hastings.

Alvarez's feature credits include Child of God and The Stanford Prison Experiment, and most recently took over directorial duties on the second season of Amazon's Homecoming. He is repped by UTA, Media Talent Group & attorney Gregg Gellman.

Fox, who has an untitled Charlie Chaplin feature which is set up at TriStar and Amy Pascal, is repped by Grandview. Clay, Andrade and the article are represented by CAA.