American Music Awards: Camila Cabello Brings the Heat With Shawn Mendes for "Señorita", Performs "Living Proof"

The four-time AMA winner took to the Microsoft Theater stage twice on Sunday night.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes swayed and sang for their will-they-or-won't-they "Señorita" performance.

Similar to their VMAs performance, the duo slowly stepped around each other and held each other closer and closer as the number went on.

The steamy chemistry between the two garnered giddy reactions from audience members including Taylor Swift and Billy Porter.

The duo's hit song is up for best collaboration against Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's " Shallow," Lix Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road," Marshemello and Bastille's "Happier" and Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)".

The singer took home best new artist at the 2018 AMAs and has scored a total of four awards from the annual music awards show.

Though the brief performance teased the audience, Cabello and Mendes did not share a kiss at the end of the number.

After some awards and fellow artists' performances, Cabello hit the stage again to perform "Living Proof" for the 2019 AMAs audience.

"Tell me something, but say it with your hands, slow," Cabello sang the sensual first lines. "I wanna study every inch of you 'til you trust me to make the angles come through."

As the singer hit the high notes of the number's chorus, dancers in similar outfits posed in slow movements and surrounded her.

The background transformed from a divine light sky to a fiery room as the number progressed and dancers contorted against each other.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the American Music Awards, is a division of Valence Media, which owns The Hollywood Reporter.