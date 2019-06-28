Shay Mitchell Announces Pregnancy in YouTube Video: "Now It's About Us"

"It didn't feel right to just put up a photo and and be like 'I'm pregnant' and have everyone think that it's peaches and rainbows," says Mitchell in the video. "This is real life and I want people to come along with me on this journey in real time."

Actress Shay Mitchell took to social media Friday to announce that she's expecting a child with partner Matte Babel. The video is entitled Guess Who's Preggers, and features Mitchell candidly talking to the camera in her home and amongst her friends and colleagues.

"When you're in the public eye, there are some things you want to keep a secret until you feel ready," Mitchell begins. "This, for me, has been the hardest." She continues, "I didn't want to come out on social media so early on," adding "I'm going to be so happy when this comes out." The latter is a reference to her YouTube Originals show, Almost Ready, which premieres in mid-July. "I can be pregnant, not suck my stomach in."

She called her pregnancy "awesome for the most part," but also identified it as "really lonely." Talking over images of herself participating in a photoshoot where her pregnant stomach is exposed, Mitchell says, "Now it's about us, and I'm extremely confident now because I have my baby growing inside me."

Considering her decision to go all out with the news of her pregnancy, Mitchell says, "It didn't feel right to just put up a photo and and be like 'I'm pregnant' and have everyone think that it's peaches and rainbows. This is real life and I want people to come along with me on this journey in real time."

The episodes of Almost Ready will drop every other Wednesday on YouTube, starting July 17.

Watch the full clip below.