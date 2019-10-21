Shay Mitchell Gives Birth to First Child

The 'Pretty Little Liars' actress took to Instagram to announce that she welcomed a baby on Sunday.

Shay Mitchell has a secret that she can't keep. The Pretty Little Liars actress is a mom.

She announced the birth of her first child Sunday night on Instagram. "Never letting go," Mitchell captioned a photo of her holding her child's hand.

Mitchell, who recently appeared in Netflix's You and is set to star in Hulu's upcoming Dollface, and boyfriend Matte Babel previously shared a Power Rangers-themed gender reveal on YouTube in July, which announced that they were expecting a daughter. The couple has not yet shared the name of their newborn.

The couple began dating in 2017, and the actress announced the pregnancy in June. Mitchell shared her pregnancy news with fans by posting a topless photo on Instagram that showed off her baby bump. "Does this mean I'm allowed in the car pool lane at all times now?" she joked in the caption.

The news came just months after Mitchell revealed that she had a miscarriage in 2018.

The actress also uploaded a video on her YouTube channel discussing her pregnancy titled Guess Who's Preggers. The video featured Mitchell candidly talking to the camera in her home with her friends and colleagues.

"When you're in the public eye, there are some things you want to keep a secret until you feel ready," Mitchell began in the video. "This, for me, has been the hardest." She continued, "I didn't want to come out on social media so early on."

She also documented her pregnancy on her YouTube Originals show Almost Ready, which premiered in July.

In the initial YouTube video, the actress explained that she wanted to document her journey so that her fans could see the ups and downs of pregnancy. "It didn't feel right to just put up a photo and be like 'I'm pregnant' and have everyone think that it's peaches and rainbows. This is real life, and I want people to come along with me on this journey in real time," she explained.